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Nurse warns about being around VAXED people! http://www.truthunmasked.org/p/stay-away.html
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1085 views • April 23, 2021
Interview: Leigh Dundas warns covid tyranny "almost a second Holocaust"
https://www.brighteon.com/0190d8f3-b8e2-40ae-a529-8da07be639e6
Nurse warns about being around VAXED people! http://www.truthunmasked.org/p/welcome.html
READ
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1uS4krGJX-7sa8fuRlH7mhod-Xa5ZBsXU/view
READ
https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2015/02/02/702199/10118172/en/Studies-Show-that-Vaccinated-Individuals-Spread-Disease.html
READ
https://montanadailygazette.com/2021/04/16/unvaccinated-women-report-miscarriages-after-interactions-with-vaccinated-people/
HERE ARE JUST A FEW OF THOUSANDS AND THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE THIS IS HAPPENING TOO. NON-JABBED PEOPLE GETTING SYPMTOMS AFTER BEING AROUND A JABBED PERSON:
https://www.brighteon.com/0190d8f3-b8e2-40ae-a529-8da07be639e6
Nurse warns about being around VAXED people! http://www.truthunmasked.org/p/welcome.html
READ
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1uS4krGJX-7sa8fuRlH7mhod-Xa5ZBsXU/view
READ
https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2015/02/02/702199/10118172/en/Studies-Show-that-Vaccinated-Individuals-Spread-Disease.html
READ
https://montanadailygazette.com/2021/04/16/unvaccinated-women-report-miscarriages-after-interactions-with-vaccinated-people/
HERE ARE JUST A FEW OF THOUSANDS AND THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE THIS IS HAPPENING TOO. NON-JABBED PEOPLE GETTING SYPMTOMS AFTER BEING AROUND A JABBED PERSON:
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