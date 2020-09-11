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Olight Perun Mini (Orange)
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13 views • September 11, 2020
Just a quick once over on another EDC light from Olight.
Referral code: https://www.olightstore.com/?awraf=3B086DF45ED1253E27E38
Thx for coming by folks.
Head on a swivel, sleep light and tight
E.
As always I have no connection to these companies and all opinions are my own.
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Referral code: https://www.olightstore.com/?awraf=3B086DF45ED1253E27E38
Thx for coming by folks.
Head on a swivel, sleep light and tight
E.
As always I have no connection to these companies and all opinions are my own.
You can find me on the following social media sites but be warned. If it's me it's going to be more Anti-Social ;)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beer...
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huh...
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://parler.com/profile/BeerandGear
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