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Mandated Vaccinations: Get Ready To Say NO!
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143 views • August 29, 2020
SHARE THE LINK FAR AND WIDE. IN THIS VIDEO: "Vaccines are safe and effective" - That is a lie. Vaccines have a very dark record of human tragedy and suffering. Those people who make, sell, regulate and administer vaccines all know this. But the ultimate selling is to pass laws forcing you to consume a product or service. This video clearly explains how to protect yourself from any attempted forced vaccination program.
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