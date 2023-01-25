"Zelensky should be at the negotiating table but instead tours the world selling his forever war as Ukraine is destroyed and conscripted Ukranians are killed by the tens of thousands.

In the past 25 years, the imperialists have perpetrated wars of aggression.. They've killed millions of people and displaced millions more.

NATO members have never faced justice for these crimes.

If we actually care about justice, we will stop the antagonism and hypocrisy and get down to the real work of peace making."



