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PAN | Why Did Google Turn Their Homepage Into a “Celebrating Steelpan” & the Word “PAN?” Who Is Pan?
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104 views • July 28, 2022

A pandemic is an epidemic of an infectious disease that has spread across a large region, for instance multiple continents or worldwide, affecting a substantial number of individuals. A widespread endemic disease with a stable number of infected individuals is not a pandemic.

Who Is Pan (god)?
In ancient Greek religion and mythology, Pan (/pæn/;[2] Ancient Greek: Πάν, romanized: Pán) is the god of the wild, shepherds and flocks, rustic music and impromptus, and companion of the nymphs.[3] He has the hindquarters, legs, and horns of a goat, in the same manner as a faun or satyr. With his homeland in rustic Arcadia, he is also recognized as the god of fields, groves, wooded glens and often affiliated with sex; because of this, Pan is connected to fertility and the season of spring.

Why Did CERN Celebrate the Opening of the Gotthard Base Tunnel with People Wearing Goat Heads (Pan)?
https://rumble.com/v194k3a-the-great-reset-do-stephen-hawking-and-revelation-agree-revelation-911-and-.html

Why Did Elon Musk Wear a Jacket Reading “NOVUS ORDO SECLORUM (New World Order)” to the 2018 MET GALA While Escorting GRIMES?

Why Did Grimes Record / Write the Song Darkseid Right Before the COVID-19 Pandemic Began Featuring a CHINESE Artist by the Name of 潘PAN? (See Lyrics Below) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6CfJFKaL8-0

https://lyricstranslate.com/en/darkseid-darkseid.html-0

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pandemicpanthe great resetclay clarkthrivetime show
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