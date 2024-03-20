418) Empire versus Federation

It continues on the video 419) Caste System of the Bristish-Roman Empire: https://www.brighteon.com/0aa686d1-b8c9-4013-81f7-19c7d5c1211e







Source — weekly Webinar by Anna Von Reitz, on americanstatenationals.org , March 11, 2024: https://webinarsearch.americanstatenationals.org/index.php/march-2024/

Video: https://mega.nz/file/YkFQAKQK#RxpMEOqbFc5N8Y7cy1inJspcI1BMCP-xisnXLQ3awlY

Audio: https://mega.nz/file/01MBHRpR#ANXwtHkQJAdTtDmY3IXedkDXLk_q1sy1-HqQota83FE





Filósofo Pierre Grimes and the Noetic Society:

• RECOMENDED — 007) Pseudo-Dionysius' Ten Letters (1995-10-10): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lJfn4gmfwcE

• RECOMENDED — 049) Going Back Over the Bridge: Letters of Pseudo-Dionysius (1997-02-17): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=og6dqr5OHv8

• RECOMENDED — 047) The Role of Analogy in the Analysis of "Q" (1997-02-03): https://youtu.be/gFVj1z0sOag?feature=shared&t=3646

• 036) Why Thinking Christians should become Platonists (1996-10-07): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FV5LO8uQLMo

• 081) An Exploration of the Gospel of Mark (1997-12-23): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SDAnMqekiMg

• 099) Jesus and Socrates (1998-05-12): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J9iywrsfZ4w

• 113) Shepherding, Education, and Parenting: An Exploration (1998-12-01): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NSZzHA29R74





The adoption of Christianity as the official religion of the Roman Empire served as a means of pacification and consolidation of Power. The Patrician Arrius Calpurnius Piso (Flavius Josephus) created the Christianity of Rome and gave his image to the iconography of Jesus Christ. He also wrote his thought under the name Aristotle, whose philosophy structures the Western world.

• IHS (In hoc signo vinces) in the name of [Jesus Christ] you will overcome. It is believed to have been the motto of the Roman Emperor Constantine I, The Great (272 – 337 AD), the first Emperor to convert to Christianity.

• IHS (ΙΗΣΟΥΣ ) Monogram in Greek of Jesus Christ.

• IHS it's also accepted as “Iesus Hominum Salvator” (Jesus Savior of Men).

• IHS Holy Roman Imperium.





A farce of Arrius Calpurnius Piso that wrote the following Gospels — Series 12, Part 2, Why did the Piso's Change the Science: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pJIiieYFWvI

• Gospel of Matthew (70-75 AD),

• Gospel of Mark (75-80 AD) and the

• Gospel of Luke (85-90 AD, with the help of Pliny the Younger).





