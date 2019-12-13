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REVEALING GOD'S TREASURES (via ground penetrating radar)
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7 views • December 13, 2019
One might heed these words before examining the Empirical Evidence presented in this Documentary.
......"Our efforts are to provide Accurate Information to people. What they do with it is their own business" --Ron Wyatt--
......."“For in much wisdom is much grief: and he that increaseth knowledge increaseth sorrow.” ~ Ecclesiastes 1:18 - KJV .
......."Once the information is researched and spiritually discerned as fact or fiction. It is impossible to unlearn, unless recieving a full frontal lobotomy or a buildup of aluminum & mercury toxcity in the brain resulting in altzheimers. One can no longer say that they Never Knew the Truth, hidden behind the Lie"
......."Now Faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen" (Heb 11:1 KJV)
......."Once Seen ..... Faith has become Knowing"
(me)
.......Archaeological Proof of Scriptural Truth Will Never Be Discerned by The Spiritually Blind. For the Eyes are Useless if the Mind is Blind.
.......Not being immune to such a state, for years I also saw only what I wanted to see.
.......No amount of evidence is adequate for those that are their own money/material worshiping, Something from Nothing, Accidental Big Bang god staring back at themselves in their mirror.
.......Even so, all Folks will occasionally stumble over the Truth, but most will quickly pick themselves up, dust off their pride and ego, invalidate and file the new information in their cognitive dissonant closet, and carry on as if nothing had happened...
.......Having no idea that these Artifacts were Preserved by God, just for this Present Time we live in. These Present Times were well described 1,953 years ago in:
.......2 Timothy, Ch 3 KJV.
1 This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come.
2 For men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy,
3 Without natural affection, trucebreakers, false accusers, incontinent, fierce, despisers of those that are good,
4 Traitors, heady, highminded, lovers of pleasures more than lovers of God;
5 Having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away.
6 For of this sort are they which creep into houses, and lead captive silly women laden with sins, led away with divers lusts,
7 Ever learning, and never able to come to the knowledge of the truth.
.......This whole documentary is about a SINGLE DAY of the week that will soon be enforced worldwide as a day of worship and rest. A Day that was changed to Sunday in 321 AD. by the Roman Catholic Church's Pagan Emperor/pope Constantine who named himself Bishop of the Catholic Church and enacted the first civil law regarding Sunday observance in A.D. 321. "SUNworshipDAY" is the first day of the week, Not the last day of the Seven Days of Creation Folks.
.......God does not change, neither will His Law.
.......God Rested on the 7th day, and it's the Only Commandment that begins with REMEMBER.
.......Accept the now quickly encroaching Sunday Law, happening Worldwide and You have accepted the Mark of the Beast.
(many more details at the 2:08:00 mark in this documentary).
.......The Mark (666) is Not a Chip or Barcode on the hand or forehead.
It is a mindset that controls a hand that does the work on the
True 7th day Saturday Sabbath Day of Rest.
Thus Breaking the 4th Commandment
HalleluYAH & Maranatha.
joachim.
(This video, 1st edition, originally sourced from You Tube... https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL-nw5HJjzqdX_25xRujxv6zxHik6xdxWL)
The 2nd edition DVD or Download may be purchased Here: https://www.arkdiscovery.com/DVD-RGT.htm
......"Our efforts are to provide Accurate Information to people. What they do with it is their own business" --Ron Wyatt--
......."“For in much wisdom is much grief: and he that increaseth knowledge increaseth sorrow.” ~ Ecclesiastes 1:18 - KJV .
......."Once the information is researched and spiritually discerned as fact or fiction. It is impossible to unlearn, unless recieving a full frontal lobotomy or a buildup of aluminum & mercury toxcity in the brain resulting in altzheimers. One can no longer say that they Never Knew the Truth, hidden behind the Lie"
......."Now Faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen" (Heb 11:1 KJV)
......."Once Seen ..... Faith has become Knowing"
(me)
.......Archaeological Proof of Scriptural Truth Will Never Be Discerned by The Spiritually Blind. For the Eyes are Useless if the Mind is Blind.
.......Not being immune to such a state, for years I also saw only what I wanted to see.
.......No amount of evidence is adequate for those that are their own money/material worshiping, Something from Nothing, Accidental Big Bang god staring back at themselves in their mirror.
.......Even so, all Folks will occasionally stumble over the Truth, but most will quickly pick themselves up, dust off their pride and ego, invalidate and file the new information in their cognitive dissonant closet, and carry on as if nothing had happened...
.......Having no idea that these Artifacts were Preserved by God, just for this Present Time we live in. These Present Times were well described 1,953 years ago in:
.......2 Timothy, Ch 3 KJV.
1 This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come.
2 For men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy,
3 Without natural affection, trucebreakers, false accusers, incontinent, fierce, despisers of those that are good,
4 Traitors, heady, highminded, lovers of pleasures more than lovers of God;
5 Having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away.
6 For of this sort are they which creep into houses, and lead captive silly women laden with sins, led away with divers lusts,
7 Ever learning, and never able to come to the knowledge of the truth.
.......This whole documentary is about a SINGLE DAY of the week that will soon be enforced worldwide as a day of worship and rest. A Day that was changed to Sunday in 321 AD. by the Roman Catholic Church's Pagan Emperor/pope Constantine who named himself Bishop of the Catholic Church and enacted the first civil law regarding Sunday observance in A.D. 321. "SUNworshipDAY" is the first day of the week, Not the last day of the Seven Days of Creation Folks.
.......God does not change, neither will His Law.
.......God Rested on the 7th day, and it's the Only Commandment that begins with REMEMBER.
.......Accept the now quickly encroaching Sunday Law, happening Worldwide and You have accepted the Mark of the Beast.
(many more details at the 2:08:00 mark in this documentary).
.......The Mark (666) is Not a Chip or Barcode on the hand or forehead.
It is a mindset that controls a hand that does the work on the
True 7th day Saturday Sabbath Day of Rest.
Thus Breaking the 4th Commandment
HalleluYAH & Maranatha.
joachim.
(This video, 1st edition, originally sourced from You Tube... https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL-nw5HJjzqdX_25xRujxv6zxHik6xdxWL)
The 2nd edition DVD or Download may be purchased Here: https://www.arkdiscovery.com/DVD-RGT.htm
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