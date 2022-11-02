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The Elite Dulles Brothers John Foster Dulles and Allen Dulles CIA History of Unseen Secret Wars That Decisively Shaped Todays World -2013- Stephen Kinzer
The Memory Holehttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YQ62WCHvIVk
John Foster Dulles and Allen Dulles' Unseen Secret War That Decisively Shaped Today's World (2013)