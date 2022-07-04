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Perspectives from Australia (4-7-2022)
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23 views • April 08, 2022
Indeed, there have been a lot of strange anomalies taking place in the world these days, but one nation in particular has been Australia where strange occurrences seem to keep coming back into the limelight. Are we seeing the beast agenda being tested and rolled out in the land of Oz as a means for testing before it is rolled out for the rest of us? On this episode of the Innocence Redeemed podcast I will be playing a clip that has been going viral on the web suggesting there is a goal of weather warfare to initiate smart cities and compliance. We are warned of persecution and of those who would not listen in the last days. Are we seeing all this come to the forefront now as prophecy unfolds? Is this the agenda coming for the rest of the world and what is our response as Christians? In the second part of this podcast, I invite on my good friend Brother H from Australia to give his perspective on this as well.
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