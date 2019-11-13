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Microcurrent at the Kondrot Restore Vision Program
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36 views • November 13, 2019
Our bodies are electrical systems and our life force is electrical current. Microcurrent uses electrons to fuel a level of healing that conventional medicine simply can’t match. Check out just some of the healing benefits of Microcurrent!
Reverses Effects of RA
Improves Blood Flow
Stimulates Cellular Activity
Removes Scar Tissue
Reduces Inflammation
Neuro-protective Effect
Balances Autonomic Nervous system
Treats Neuropathies
Treats Depression
Detoxifies Internal Systems
Stimulates Stem Cells
Lowers Intra-ocular Pressure
Reverses Macular Degeneration
Rejuvenates Facial Tissue
Corrects Musculoskeletal Problems
www.kondrotprogram.com
Reverses Effects of RA
Improves Blood Flow
Stimulates Cellular Activity
Removes Scar Tissue
Reduces Inflammation
Neuro-protective Effect
Balances Autonomic Nervous system
Treats Neuropathies
Treats Depression
Detoxifies Internal Systems
Stimulates Stem Cells
Lowers Intra-ocular Pressure
Reverses Macular Degeneration
Rejuvenates Facial Tissue
Corrects Musculoskeletal Problems
www.kondrotprogram.com
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