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Dr. Pam Popper – Trump Must Open America by Aug. 1!, 3145
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40 views • July 20, 2020
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You can view this and other works by Robert David Steele at:
www.RobertDavidSteele.com.
Dr. Popper’s website is:
drpampopper.com
Good evening, I’m still reporting on the coup.
Dr. Pam Popper, CEO of Wellness Forum Health Brief, did an interview with Robert David Steele whose show is called theSteeleReport – no relation to me.
Dr. Popper correctly synopsizes the problems with the COVID-19 response in the U.S. and urges us all to get this to the President because if he does not act soon, this continuing shutdown via mandatory mask wearing is going to severely damage his re-election chances.
Dr. Popper says that she had followed the H1-N1 virus in 2009-10 very closely and found that the same tricks with bogus numbers existed 10 that we see rampant today in reporting concerning COVID-19.
[insert]
You can view this and other works by Robert David Steele at:
www.RobertDavidSteele.com.
Dr. Popper’s website is:
drpampopper.com
I’m still reporting from just outside the citadel of American freedom. Good day.
CLICK HERE: http://www.tinyurl.com/patgoldstill2
https://bit.ly/PatriotGoldguide
https://tinyurl.com/PGoldReviews
You can view this and other works by Robert David Steele at:
www.RobertDavidSteele.com.
Dr. Popper’s website is:
drpampopper.com
Good evening, I’m still reporting on the coup.
Dr. Pam Popper, CEO of Wellness Forum Health Brief, did an interview with Robert David Steele whose show is called theSteeleReport – no relation to me.
Dr. Popper correctly synopsizes the problems with the COVID-19 response in the U.S. and urges us all to get this to the President because if he does not act soon, this continuing shutdown via mandatory mask wearing is going to severely damage his re-election chances.
Dr. Popper says that she had followed the H1-N1 virus in 2009-10 very closely and found that the same tricks with bogus numbers existed 10 that we see rampant today in reporting concerning COVID-19.
[insert]
You can view this and other works by Robert David Steele at:
www.RobertDavidSteele.com.
Dr. Popper’s website is:
drpampopper.com
I’m still reporting from just outside the citadel of American freedom. Good day.
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