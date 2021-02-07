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WAKE UP CALL | Documentary 4K | World Freedom Alliance: Copenhagen
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723 views • February 07, 2021
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The World Freedom Alliance gathers in Copenhagen, Denmark to bring together the world’s most prolific freedom-fighters. Centering around a political rally of JFK21, this documentary features the latest comments from Andrew Kaufman, Catherin Austin Fitts, Dolores Cahill and many other members of the WFA in 2021.
Film produced by Oracle Films. Share and share alike. Not for distribution on monetised channels. Contact [email protected] for broadcast rights. “Freedom” by Justyna Walker is available now on Apple Music & Spotify at the links below:
https://justynawalker.one/#!/products…
https://open.spotify.com/album/1X2l1R…
https://music.apple.com/us/album/free…
Thank you for taking the time to research, using your own judgement and discernment regarding any news and information that is presented to you. Critical thinking is needed now, more than ever.
If you are reading this, just know that you're not alone. The sleeping giant, that is The People are waking up in masses around the world.
Stay safe. take care and know that you are the resistance.
Please share this information with everyone you know.
Visit Us at https://unshackledminds.com/
The World Freedom Alliance gathers in Copenhagen, Denmark to bring together the world’s most prolific freedom-fighters. Centering around a political rally of JFK21, this documentary features the latest comments from Andrew Kaufman, Catherin Austin Fitts, Dolores Cahill and many other members of the WFA in 2021.
Film produced by Oracle Films. Share and share alike. Not for distribution on monetised channels. Contact [email protected] for broadcast rights. “Freedom” by Justyna Walker is available now on Apple Music & Spotify at the links below:
https://justynawalker.one/#!/products…
https://open.spotify.com/album/1X2l1R…
https://music.apple.com/us/album/free…
Thank you for taking the time to research, using your own judgement and discernment regarding any news and information that is presented to you. Critical thinking is needed now, more than ever.
If you are reading this, just know that you're not alone. The sleeping giant, that is The People are waking up in masses around the world.
Stay safe. take care and know that you are the resistance.
Please share this information with everyone you know.
Visit Us at https://unshackledminds.com/
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