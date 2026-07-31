TEEN FIGHTS FOR HIS LIFE AFTER EXPOSURE TO ROUNDUP

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Raised on a chemical-free organic farm in Tennessee, 17-year-old Arden Allison’s life took a devastating turn after a backpack sprayer spilled Roundup across his neck and shoulders while he was working a landscaping job. What happened in the months and years that followed is as shocking as it is inspiring, taking Arden and his family through a fight for his life they never could have imagined.