2023年4月13日，Wayne Dupree采访Nicole Tsai，播放了2019年4月9日，郭文贵先生的直播视频片段，郭先生讲述了分别于十年前和九年前他设计的两个由Bartholdi家族制作的美国自由女神像的背后的故事。





On April 13, 2023, Wayne Dupree interviewed Nicole Tsai, during the show, Dupree played a video that shows a clip of Miles Guo's livestream video on Apr 9th, 2019, Miles tells the story behind the making of the two Statue of Liberty, which were designed by Miles Guo himself and made by Bartholdi family, the family who gifted U.S. the Statue of Liberty.





