BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

US Prisoner Exchange: The mother of Alexander Vinnik says they learned he was coming home 10 minutes before
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
35 views • 2 months ago

❗️"He still can't believe he is free" 

The mother of Alexander Vinnik says they learned he was coming home 10 minutes before. 

Adding: 

Peskov commented on the return of Alexander Vinnik:

"For all of us, and of course for the Russian president, it is always a joy when a Russian citizen who served an unjustified sentence in the United States returns to his homeland" 

Answering a question about Putin's possible plans to call Vinnik, Peskov said: "I don't have that information yet."

Vinnik commented on coming home by saying: "'I don't realize I'm home yet. The kids are all grown up. I need to wrap my head around this.'

Here's more about why he was imprisoned in the US: 

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/who-is-alexander-vinnik-russian-prisoner-being-traded-american-marc-fogel-2025-02-12/


Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy