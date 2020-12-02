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PANDEMIC TRUTH WARRIOR 4
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111 views • December 02, 2020
Thomas Cowan MD with impeccable credentials as you will hear provides to my fellow man TRUTH surrounding this so called "Pandemic" by Covid 19.
Please copy and repost and share far and wide for our world depends on YOU to step up and engage with knowledge... and that means getting all over so called elected officials to WATCH these videos posted on this site.
12 Experts address the false panic
https://off-guardian.org/2020/03/24/12-experts-questioning-the-coronavirus-panic/
Please copy and repost and share far and wide for our world depends on YOU to step up and engage with knowledge... and that means getting all over so called elected officials to WATCH these videos posted on this site.
12 Experts address the false panic
https://off-guardian.org/2020/03/24/12-experts-questioning-the-coronavirus-panic/
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