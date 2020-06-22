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Dr. Deisher testifies on the connection between vaccines and rising rates of autism
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974 views • June 22, 2020
Dr. Deisher testifies at the MN House about vaccine safety. She presents research demonstrating a link between the rise in the rates of autism and the use of aborted fetal cells in the production of vaccines. Dr. Deisher is the president and founder of SoundChoice, a non-profit that works to provide safe vaccination alternatives.
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