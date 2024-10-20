© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Klavan: Kamala Baiered, Chicks on Right: Harris, D'Souza: Mail-In Ballots, USA Watchdog | EP1357 - Highlights Begin 10/20/2024 8:00 PM EDST
https://rumble.com/v5jff8j-ep1357.html?mref=2trvx&mc=bxrql
Daily News Update - https://murtech.com/
MurTech on Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/MurTech
Bit Chute MurTech.com Daily News Update - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yShXAfe9DRbT/
***
Help Keep Free Speech Alive...
https://buy.stripe.com/28odTe6w45pU1MYfYY
---
Join my Locals community for exclusive content at dailynewsupdate.locals.com!
https://dailynewsupdate.locals.com/support
*** 11:05
Andrew Klavan 10/20 - Kamala Baiered | Ep. 1203
https://rumble.com/embed/v5gz6r1/?pub=2trvx
***
Chicks On The Right 10/20 - Does The Left Think Kamala Harris Will Lose?
https://rumble.com/embed/v5gy1bl/?pub=2trvx
***
Dinesh D'Souza 10/20 - WOAH: Cali Man Finds A Number Of Mail-In Ballots In Storm Drain
https://rumble.com/embed/v5gxewb/?pub=2trvx
*** 13:55
USA Watchdog 10/20 - Gold, Kamala, Trump, Control, Cash, Murder & Water - Catherine Austin Fitts
https://rumble.com/embed/v5gzh6a/?pub=2trvx
*******************
QuickRX Store
Discount Code: save10
******************
Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and Dr. Scott Marsland, FNP-C: Welcome To The Leading Edge Clinic
******************
Peter McCullough, MD, MPH: The Wellness Company
*******************
My Free Doctor: 'Banned' Methods Used To Treat 150,000+ COVID Patients By Doctors Organization Had Only 4 Deaths