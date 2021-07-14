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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1709 - John Letourneau - Hancock is sentenced to life + 34 years
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0 view • July 14, 2021
Hancock waited outside John’s home until he saw John turn off the TV and go to bed. He entered John’s home and shot him twice as he slept, before going downstairs into John’s kitchen and eating pizza and cake, before pouring flammable liquid on John’s body and setting him on fire.
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