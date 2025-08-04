BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Most Men Will Experience This Event!
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
ADAPT2030 | Civilization CycleCheckmark Icon
2131 followers
183 views • 1 day ago

With testosterone levels plummeting and environmental toxins on the rise, add in chronic stress and poor sleep are combining to create prostate issues in 80%+ of men. Dr. Fong explains how natural solutions including Vitamin D, beta-sitosterol, saw palmetto, stinging nettle and pygeum bark can help men prevent prostate-related symptoms.


Keywords
chronic inflammationdavid dubyneadapt 2030mens healthprostate healthsleep healthenvironmental toxinswhats happening right nowdr fongwhy do i need to pee so oftensaw palmetto prostatemens health tipsenvironmental toxins healthinflammation crisisprostate formulareduce inflammation naturallysaw palmetto usesbeta sitosterol benefits
