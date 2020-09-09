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'9-09-2020 -- California Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) -- Color enhanced view
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111 views • September 10, 2020
Enhanced view of previous post of video showing what appears could be a Directed Enery Beam, ending in a fire zone in California.
Interesting stuff, especially if the author is on track!
Interesting stuff, especially if the author is on track!
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