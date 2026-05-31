The Missing Scientists May Reveal Something Much Bigger | Dave Hodges

See exclusives and Webinars at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

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Help keep this show on air by supporting my affiliates at https://SarahWestall.com/shop

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Protect your assets with a company you can trust - Get the private & better price list - Go to https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin

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Masterpeace: Protect your body, dream better and be healthier. Remove Heavy Metals micro-plastics, toxins. Learn more and buy at https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/shop/?ref=11308

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MUST Sign up as a VIP to see certain peptides like Retatrutide at https://limitlesslifenootropics.com/vip-club-registration/?uid=116&oid=1&affid=10134

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Purchase the most effective weight peptide available, Next Generation GLP-1 Retatrutide - use code Sarah to save 15%: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/retatrutide-ha/?ref=vbWRE3J

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See the Peptide stack for weight loss stack in the Ultimate Peptide Guide for Weight Loss and Muscle Preservation. This guide provides common dosages and guidance on the peptide stack used by Sarah: https://sarahwestall.substack.com/p/the-ultimate-peptide-guide-for-weight

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Dave Hodges returns to the program for a deep discussion on the missing scientists, the global power struggles unfolding behind the scenes, and where the current Trump administration may be heading next.

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We discuss the growing concerns surrounding scientists and researchers who have reportedly disappeared under unusual circumstances, along with the geopolitical tensions and technological race shaping the future of the world. Dave shares information and perspectives rarely discussed in the mainstream media, connecting dots that many believe are intentionally ignored or overlooked.

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Together, we analyze what these developments could mean for the future — from shifting global alliances and economic instability to the expanding role of technology, infrastructure, and centralized power in modern society.

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You can follow Dave Hodges at https://TheCommonSenseShow.com

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MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further