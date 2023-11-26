Gaza - Medical Staff at the Indonesian Hospital - describe the Israeli army Shelling, Raiding, and Interrogations

Medical staff describes who the Israeli army shelled the Indonesian hospital before raiding it and terrorising the patients and refugees, they interrogated medics and nurses, searched them and scanned their faces. There where beatings and threats during the questionings.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.