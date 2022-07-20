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China Warns Nancy Pelosi to Stay Out of Taiwan
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379 views • July 20, 2022

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to visit Taiwan next month to show support for Taipei as the island comes under growing pressure from Beijing. China’s foreign minister denounced the planned visit as a malicious provocation. Beijing has warned that the United States will “bear all consequences” and face “forceful measures” from Beijing if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan as reported. A Financial Times report on Tuesday said Pelosi would take a delegation to Taiwan next month. It would be the first visit by a US speaker of the house to the self-ruled island in 25 years. Pelosi would be the most senior US lawmaker to visit the island since one of her predecessors as speaker, Republican Newt Gingrich, travelled there in 1997. 

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 7/19/22.

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trunewsisraelenglandchinawarzionismwarningnuclearscotlandcpacnikki haleyrick wilesbeijingdoc burkhartgeneral milleyray eppstaiwaintaipeihunter bidnevladimir solovyov
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