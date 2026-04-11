LIVE from Las Vegas! Holistic Dental Association, NYT Vaccine Propaganda, Spiritual Life Medicalized, Antidepressant IBS - The RSB Show 4-10-26

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TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: LIVE from Las Vegas! Holistic Dental Association, NYT Vaccine Propaganda, Supreme Court Pesticide Case, Vaccine PR Battle Loss, John Stockton SCOTUS Appeal, Spiritual Life Medicalized, Antidepressant IBS Death Risk, Pregnancy Warning, MAHA Plant a Garden, and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/nyt-vaccine-propaganda-supreme-court-pesticide-case-vaccine-pr-battle-loss-john-stockton-scotus-appeal-spiritual-life-medicalized-antidepressants-ibs-death-risk-antidepressants-pregnancy-warning/