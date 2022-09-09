Prof. Mattias Desmet Explains the Root Motivation of the Global Totalitarian Elite

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Prof. Mattias Desmet, (PhD Psychology, university of Ghent) answers the question: "Why do the so called “Elites” believe they are fully justified to lie, cheat, and manipulate the masses?" It is more than just power and money.
Full Sept 1, 2022 interview with Tucker Carlson: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZltdPfal5x0
Mattias Desmet's book "The Psychology of Totalitarianism":
https://www.amazon.com/Psychology-Totalitarianism-Mattias-Desmet/dp/1645021726