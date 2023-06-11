Russian warplanes and drones inflicted heavy losses on Kiev forces during recent battles in the regions of Zaporozhye and Donetsk, videos that surfaced online on June 9 and 10 revealed.

One video shows a series of successful FPV suicide drones strikes against military vehicles of Kiev forces during the June 8 failed attack near the village of Orekhov in Zaporozhye. Other videos released by the Russian Ministry of Defense show recent strikes by Su-25M3 close air support fighter jets and Mi-28N attack helicopters in the same direction.

Kiev forces lost more than a dozen German-made Leopard 2A6 main battle tanks and five American-made M2A2 ODS infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) during its failed advance attempt in Orekhov.

According to the most recent briefing by the Russian MoD, Kiev forces lost 680 troops, 35 tanks, 11 IFVs, 19 armored fighting vehicles, six motor vehicles, including three HMMWVs, as well as a French-made Cezar self-propelled artillery system in the Zaporozhye direction during recent battles.

In the Donetsk direction, Kiev forces lost 410 troops, four tanks, eight IFVs, seven motor vehicles, one U.S.-made M777 artillery system, and one Msta-B howitzer.

Despite these heavy losses, the Kiev regime will likely push its forces to launch more attacks in the upcoming few days as a result of pressure from its backers in NATO who are in desperate need of some achievement on the ground to justify the billions spent on prolonging the conflict in Ukraine.

Source - South Front

