Maduro warned Trump that this would be a 'Continental War'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
8 warships, 1,200 missiles & 1 nuclear submarine are aimed at Venezuela
"Donald Trump, you must be careful."
President Maduro warned President Trump at an international press conference today:
Marco Rubio wants to stain your hands with blood: South American blood, Caribbean blood, Venezuelan blood. They want to lead you into a bloodbath, one that would mark the name Trump with blood for generations to come.
Cynthia... on the last 2 Maduro videos today, I posted key parts of his speech.