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Vaxx Injuries on College Campuses Students Keel Over, Mandates Remain
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243 views • April 28, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
College students have had enough!
Lucia Sinatra joins The Stew Peters Show to bring attention to students who are enduring persecution in states that have dropped mask and vaccine mandates.
Stew gives a call-to-action to all viewers to contact your local legislative districts, demanding that this student suffrage ends for good!
Check out more info on Sinatra's work through NoCollegeMandates.com/
Watch this full segment now at StewPeters.com !
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v12ok67-vaxx-injuries-on-college-campuses-students-keel-over-mandates-remain.html
College students have had enough!
Lucia Sinatra joins The Stew Peters Show to bring attention to students who are enduring persecution in states that have dropped mask and vaccine mandates.
Stew gives a call-to-action to all viewers to contact your local legislative districts, demanding that this student suffrage ends for good!
Check out more info on Sinatra's work through NoCollegeMandates.com/
Watch this full segment now at StewPeters.com !
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v12ok67-vaxx-injuries-on-college-campuses-students-keel-over-mandates-remain.html
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