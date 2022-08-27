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Latvian guy says his country has become a fascist state
It's dangerous to speak out like this given the police have been apprehending protestors and "collaborators with Russia.
Reminder that in the past week, Latvia has demolished its monument to the liberators of Riga, in which many thousands Latvian Red Army soldiers perished.