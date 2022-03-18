© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Blow up the railway lines! Zelenskiy advisor calls on terror acts in Belarus - 2
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • March 18, 2022
Telegram - Inessa S. | ”Only Lukashenko has already thought of this ahead of time - Arestovich isn't too bright, he is an actor by training. (https://t.me/inessas100/489?single)🤷♀️
Also he speaks very fast and ambiguously at times - what are they all sniffing?”
Also he speaks very fast and ambiguously at times - what are they all sniffing?”
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.