Matt Taibbi | It was counter-terrorism to counter populism

The left sees Matt Taibbi as an existential threat. Danger!
@mtaibbi: "It was counter-terrorism to counter populism because what we had was the war on terror machinery ran out of gas after the ISIS problem began to recede, and the money still needed to be spent so they reconfigured the mission to anti-disinformation.
In the US, the bigger threat to the establishment populism-wise is the right wing, but in the Twitter files, they are very worried about the left in Europe, Africa, and South America."
https://twitter.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/1636442893115359232
KanekoaTheGreat
