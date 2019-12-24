Fox News' Wallace Puts Out Disinfo About Ukraine NOT Being Involved In 2016 Election #1720 - 6PM

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Wallace said, “Does President Trump still believe that it was Ukraine, not Russia, that interfered in the 2016 election.” E-Militia Article: Fox News’ Wallace Puts Out Disinfo About Ukraine NOT Being Involved In 2016 Election – E-Militia News http://ow.ly/18Fy30q4crk
GUEST: Michelle Ford, is founder of VIAL - Vaccine Injury Awareness League. She started VIAL because she was concerned that vaccine manufacturers had no accountability for their product because they have zero liability (thanks to Congress) for injury or harm. She's also concerned about the rising number of people getting harmed by vaccinations. One of their goals is to inspire those thinking about vaccinating to do their due diligence in regards to thoroughly examining the risks of each vaccine.
Their mission is to ignite compassion, understanding and respect in the area of vaccine-injuries. They believe vaccine-injuries are real and becoming more prevalent every day. They aim to inspire independent research and awareness such that parents make fully informed decisions regarding the scientifically proven risks associated with some toxic vaccine ingredients. They commit themselves to preserving and/or restoring health freedom worldwide.
WEBSITE: https://www.v-ial.org/ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/VIAL911/
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