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Connect All the Dots of Death and God is Revealed - Shunyamurti Teaching
Sat Yoga
Sat Yoga
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27 views • August 20, 2022

This is an excerpt from a longer teaching posted on our Members Section. Sign up for your free 10-day trial: https://bit.ly/3oqFcCe

Another empowering transmission in this series of spiritual emergency satsangs, Shunyamurti helps us to connect all the dots that bring us to a holistic understanding of what is real, a reminder that the current world crisis is actually a cleansing of consciousness, and that purifying our capacity to love is the only way to claim victory over all the engineered conflicts. If you enjoyed this video please click the like button and subscribe to our channel for more spiritual wisdom from Shunyamurti.

Sign up to the Sat Yoga Newsletter to stay attuned to any shifts that may occur in our ability to sustain these offerings and receive your free gift of essays from Shunyamurti’s book, Coming Full Circle: The Secret of the Singularity https://www.satyoga.org/newsletter-sign-up-youtube/


 You can also find us on the following channels: Sat Yoga on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/0bbd3ca9-2755-4296-849d-13de4c5f2ff1 Sat Yoga on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/OgN9UMYLfvik/ Sat Yoga on Rumble: https://rumble.com/vlslsd-prepare-your-divine-weapons-for-the-final-battle-shunyamurti-teaching.html Sat Yoga on Dollar Vigilante TV: https://dollarvigilante.tv/c/sat.yoga.ashram/videos SAT YOGA MEMBERS SECTION - Free 10-Day Trial: To become a member and gain access to a vast archive of Shunyamurti's teachings, writings, and guided meditations. Learn more and sign up for your free 10-day trial: https://satyoga.org/becoming-a-member/ We are doing our best to produce as much content as possible, to create more livestream satsangs, Q&A's and guided meditations. Your support is paramount to sustaining the mission of the Sat Yoga Ashram to disseminate as much heart-opening and mind-expanding content from Shunyamurti as possible. If you have benefitted from these teachings, please consider making a love offering, so we can continue to provide access to this timeless wisdom. BECOME A SAT YOGA PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/satyoga We have launched a Patreon page in order to support this YouTube channel. All of our Youtube and podcast content is offered free of charge, and our channel isn't monetized, but it does require a team of dedicated yogis. MAKE A DONATION: https://www.satyoga.org/donate We appreciate your support - please donate! ABOUT SHUNYAMURTI: https://www.satyoga.org/shunyamurti FOLLOW US ONLINE Newsletter: http://eepurl.com/dPEt7z Website: https://www.satyoga.org/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/satyogainstitute Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/satyogaashram Twitter: https://twitter.com/sat_yoga Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/135j7XjUoaTOn1cCTWcBJS iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/spiritual-teachings-with-shunyamurti/id312136041?mt=2 Podbean: http://satyoga.podbean.com/ Blog: https://www.satyoga.org/blog

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awakeningspiritualitysatsangadvaitanondualitysat yoga
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