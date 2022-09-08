281) Nano Circuits that shrink and grow under specific EMF levels

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Summary and background:There is a kind of undercover camouflage of nanotech embbeded in injected people. Crystals shrink and grow under specific microwave emission exposure levels. So, 4G exposure controls self assembly by EMF and 5G is all about harvesting and hacking information and data, and adding lightning speed to it. So, Mark Steele is right: https://www.brighteon.com/159123f1-6b4f-40c2-9b40-b884e2e4c0c3
Credits to Stew Peters Network, September 07, 2022:
NEW Nano Circuit Discovery: Frequencies from Phones, Laptops Build Circuits: https://rumble.com/v1j38wr-new-nano-circuit-discovery-frequencies-from-phones-laptops-build-circuits.html
Stew Peters Network, Agosto 15, 2022:
Exclusive Horrific Images: Circuits In Covid Jab Internet Router Causes Circuits To Self Assemble: https://rumble.com/v1g4dcl-exclusive-horrific-images-circuits-in-covid-jab-internet-router-causes-circ.html
Nov 22 2021 | Controlling Nanoparticle Size with Graphene Oxide and Microwave Radiation: https://www.azonano.com/article.aspx?ArticleID=5884
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua