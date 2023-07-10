Create New Account
$10.5 million lawsuit blames CBC and public servants for COVID-19 vaccine misinformation (mirrored)
Contrarian
Visit Rebel News for more on this story ► https://rebelne.ws/43jHhmP


Lawyer Eva Chipiuk has recently filed a $10.5 million dollar lawsuit on behalf of her client, Carrie Sakamoto. Sakamoto has suffered a laundry list of debilitating physical, neurological and psychological impairments as a result of her Pfizer COVID-19 injections. The suit names Federal Minister of Health Yves Duclos, Chief Public Health Officer of Canada Theresa Tam, the Director of Health Canada Celia Lourenco, and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC).


vaccinebill gatesmhranhsadverse reactionpfizercoronavirusindemnitymrna

