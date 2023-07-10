$10.5 million lawsuit blames CBC and public servants for COVID-19 vaccine misinformation (mirrored)

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http://StopTheCensorship.com | Sign our petition for the Trudeau government to drop all censorship plansVisit Rebel News for more on this story ► https://rebelne.ws/43jHhmP





Lawyer Eva Chipiuk has recently filed a $10.5 million dollar lawsuit on behalf of her client, Carrie Sakamoto. Sakamoto has suffered a laundry list of debilitating physical, neurological and psychological impairments as a result of her Pfizer COVID-19 injections. The suit names Federal Minister of Health Yves Duclos, Chief Public Health Officer of Canada Theresa Tam, the Director of Health Canada Celia Lourenco, and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC).





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