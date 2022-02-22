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Truckers Turn Tables. How Love and Peace win the day! What next?
Indigo River
Indigo River
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50 views • February 22, 2022
Good news abounds! I am sharing the love and positive vibes from the current protests in Canada and worldwide I share two short inspirational video clips which demonstrate the flames of love, light and peace that these beautiful souls are holding. This love is showing up the evil for all to see. And the light is illuminating the darkness which now has no place to hide. The tide has indeed turned and the truckers have been a massive propulsion in this. I also draw a tarot card for the situation over the next couple of weeks.
Video clips courtesy of
Marcel Irnie featuring Chris Sky
Joseph A Camp

If you like this video, I hope that you will please subscribe to my channel. Thank you.

If you like my work and wish to support my endeavours you may donate at Paypal.me/riverhealer Big thank you to those who have donated I am truly grateful x

For daily Oracle cards and weekly tarot follow me on Facebook at www.facebook.com/riverhealer

Check out my website for online services and binaural downloads to assist in different aspects of your spiritual growth. www.riverhealer.com

We are all in this together. We are all endeavouring to make this world a better place.

Hang on in there. Keep on shining!
Much Love x
Indigo River www.riverhealer.com
Keywords
truthcanadalove winsconvoytruckerstarotlightworkerstarot cardscanada protestswhat nextlove conquers alltruth is out
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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