Truckers Turn Tables. How Love and Peace win the day! What next?

Good news abounds! I am sharing the love and positive vibes from the current protests in Canada and worldwide I share two short inspirational video clips which demonstrate the flames of love, light and peace that these beautiful souls are holding. This love is showing up the evil for all to see. And the light is illuminating the darkness which now has no place to hide. The tide has indeed turned and the truckers have been a massive propulsion in this. I also draw a tarot card for the situation over the next couple of weeks.

Video clips courtesy of

Marcel Irnie featuring Chris Sky

Joseph A Camp



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We are all in this together. We are all endeavouring to make this world a better place.



Hang on in there. Keep on shining!

Much Love x

Indigo River www.riverhealer.com