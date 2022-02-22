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Truckers Turn Tables. How Love and Peace win the day! What next?
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50 views • February 22, 2022
Good news abounds! I am sharing the love and positive vibes from the current protests in Canada and worldwide I share two short inspirational video clips which demonstrate the flames of love, light and peace that these beautiful souls are holding. This love is showing up the evil for all to see. And the light is illuminating the darkness which now has no place to hide. The tide has indeed turned and the truckers have been a massive propulsion in this. I also draw a tarot card for the situation over the next couple of weeks.
Video clips courtesy of
Marcel Irnie featuring Chris Sky
Joseph A Camp
If you like this video, I hope that you will please subscribe to my channel. Thank you.
If you like my work and wish to support my endeavours you may donate at Paypal.me/riverhealer Big thank you to those who have donated I am truly grateful x
For daily Oracle cards and weekly tarot follow me on Facebook at www.facebook.com/riverhealer
Check out my website for online services and binaural downloads to assist in different aspects of your spiritual growth. www.riverhealer.com
We are all in this together. We are all endeavouring to make this world a better place.
Hang on in there. Keep on shining!
Much Love x
Indigo River www.riverhealer.com
Video clips courtesy of
Marcel Irnie featuring Chris Sky
Joseph A Camp
If you like this video, I hope that you will please subscribe to my channel. Thank you.
If you like my work and wish to support my endeavours you may donate at Paypal.me/riverhealer Big thank you to those who have donated I am truly grateful x
For daily Oracle cards and weekly tarot follow me on Facebook at www.facebook.com/riverhealer
Check out my website for online services and binaural downloads to assist in different aspects of your spiritual growth. www.riverhealer.com
We are all in this together. We are all endeavouring to make this world a better place.
Hang on in there. Keep on shining!
Much Love x
Indigo River www.riverhealer.com
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