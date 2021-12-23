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Seeking Riches Is A Waste Of Life - Proverbs 23:4 (NIV)
4 Do not wear yourself out to get rich;
do not trust your own cleverness.
Proverbs Club Commentary
How many Godly opportunities have you passed on
in order to seek more riches elsewhere?
“No one can serve two masters.
Either you will hate the one and love the other,
or you will be devoted to the one and despise the other.
You cannot serve both God and money."
Matthew 6:24 (NIV) and Luke 16:13 (NIV)
https://pc1.tiny.us/2ca4ev4a
#wear_yourself_out #get_rich #trust #cleverness