Prophecy - Satan will kill all Satanist matriarchal rulers & its Vatican & their Protestant churches

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (January 2023). The Illuminati Satanist faction and witches will be destroyed by her rival factions, as Bible prophecy says. They will no longer be needed by Satan Lucifer. It seems he does not like hybrid humans, and he wants to create automaton life forms. There are reports that he already has made a fake realm of automatons and will be powering it using life force energy from Borg zombie slaves from this organic true realm. The Illuminati Satanist faction reptilian hybrid globalist elites and Draco reptilian chimera fake aliens will be used as scapegoats to play the role of evil villains to take all the blame for thousands of years of atrocities and oppression and tyranny and evil, in order to bring in Satan Lucifer’s fake heroes and deliverers and saviors and AntiChrist and NWO and false one-world Luciferian religion deception to unite all his religions of the world. You always need dummies to play the role of scapegoat villains from whom a fake hero delivers the populace from, in order to create the fame and worship and gratefulness of deliverance by a fake hero deliverer AntiChrist and NWO. It is a hilarious theater comedy show. All the populace who refuse to accept Lucifer as their god will be exterminated in FEMA Nazi holocaust camps. However, since Satan Lucifer attacked us real Christians, now he will not be able to unite everyone and it will be a divided kingdom that is fragile; and since he attacked us real Christians more, it will only last for 3 and a half years now, just as the Bible prophesies. The Illuminati Satanism’s religious headquarters of the Draco reptilian chimera fake alien empire’s Vatican will be destroyed by nuclear weapons in one day, and all the Dracos and Satanists and witches and reptilians will be most likely arrested and put on public Nuremberg trial and exterminated as scapegoats. They will have served Satan Lucifer and the fallen angels’ purpose to manage earth for a few thousand years, and discarded. As Pastor Derek Prince says, Satan Lucifer will use you like a lemon, and squeeze every bit of you he can use, and then throw you into the trash. The Bible says that the Babylon Mystery religion and its Satanism religious system and hierarchy and matriarchal rulers and Draco Empire will be destroyed by the AntiChrist and NWO in an instant. All the smart Satanists like Santeria’s John Ramirez has switched sides to God’s side, because they know that Satan Lucifer will be thrown into the abyss and the Satanists will be thrown into the Lake of Fire. The pastors will not warn the Satanists and Luciferians and witches this, even when Jesus commanded us to love our enemies. Pastor Derek Prince says that he once met a Satanist and he was saved the next time he saw him, so he asked the missionary what he had told the Satanist to make him receive Jesus as Savior, and the missionary said that he just explained to him the history of Satan Lucifer. Revelation 18:6-8 says, “Give back to her as she has given; pay her back double for what she has done. Pour her a double portion from her own cup. Give her as much torment and grief as the glory and luxury she gave herself. In her heart she boasts, ‘I sit enthroned as queen. I am not a widow; I will never mourn.’ Therefore in one day her plagues will overtake her: death, mourning and famine. She will be consumed by fire, for mighty is the Lord God who judges her.” All who are part of this End Times harlot prostitute Church of the Vatican-owned millions of Protestant Christian churches in the Western feminist nations, will also be destroyed. Now is the time to come out of her, dear brethren, lest you get destroyed along with them.





