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How Higher Beings Learn from Humans-PT 2
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8 views • March 25, 2020
March 2019
"I'm learning so much more than I had expected. And not only has it provided me with some very valuable insight about humans, their emotions, their thoughts, and their rationale, but I've been able to relate this very informative data back to my circle, my network on my planet." ~ Samson, Andromedan
For more information, channelings & transcripts go to... www.AscensionCalling.com
"I'm learning so much more than I had expected. And not only has it provided me with some very valuable insight about humans, their emotions, their thoughts, and their rationale, but I've been able to relate this very informative data back to my circle, my network on my planet." ~ Samson, Andromedan
For more information, channelings & transcripts go to... www.AscensionCalling.com
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