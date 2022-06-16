Russian War Preparations 06/16/2022

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Today we take a look at Russian's War plan. Russian troop transport planes, fighters, and long range bombers have begun arriving in Nicaragua. President Daniel Ortega has granted permission for Russian troops and military aircraft to be permanently stationed in Nicaragua. Russia also destroyed a warehouse for NATO weapons in Ukraine.
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