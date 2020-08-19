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The Untold Story of Augusto Pinochet
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37 views • August 19, 2020
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3735/the-untold-story-of-augusto-pinochet
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3735-the-untold-story-of-augusto-pinochet
On September 11th, 1973, Augusto Pinochet assumed power in Chile by overthrowing the democratically elected socialist government of President Salvador Allende – starting his controversial 17-years of rule. While many leftists point to the clear human rights abuses which occurred under Pinochet, they often omit the equally relevant backstory, the Chilean economic miracle, and the surprising willingness of Pinochet to give up power and transition the country back to democracy. What is the untold story of Augusto Pinochet?
Axel Kaiser is executive director of Fundacion Para el Progreso and the author of Interventionism and Misery: 1929-2008 and El Engaño Populista.
Website: http://www.fppchile.org
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/axelkaiser
Interventionism and Misery: 1929-2008
http://www.fdrurl.com/Interventionism-and-Misery
El Engano Populista
http://www.fdrurl.com/El-Engano-Populista
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3735/the-untold-story-of-augusto-pinochet
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3735-the-untold-story-of-augusto-pinochet
On September 11th, 1973, Augusto Pinochet assumed power in Chile by overthrowing the democratically elected socialist government of President Salvador Allende – starting his controversial 17-years of rule. While many leftists point to the clear human rights abuses which occurred under Pinochet, they often omit the equally relevant backstory, the Chilean economic miracle, and the surprising willingness of Pinochet to give up power and transition the country back to democracy. What is the untold story of Augusto Pinochet?
Axel Kaiser is executive director of Fundacion Para el Progreso and the author of Interventionism and Misery: 1929-2008 and El Engaño Populista.
Website: http://www.fppchile.org
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/axelkaiser
Interventionism and Misery: 1929-2008
http://www.fdrurl.com/Interventionism-and-Misery
El Engano Populista
http://www.fdrurl.com/El-Engano-Populista
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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