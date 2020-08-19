BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Untold Story of Augusto Pinochet
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1939 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
37 views • August 19, 2020
We Need Your Support: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3735/the-untold-story-of-augusto-pinochet
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3735-the-untold-story-of-augusto-pinochet

On September 11th, 1973, Augusto Pinochet assumed power in Chile by overthrowing the democratically elected socialist government of President Salvador Allende – starting his controversial 17-years of rule. While many leftists point to the clear human rights abuses which occurred under Pinochet, they often omit the equally relevant backstory, the Chilean economic miracle, and the surprising willingness of Pinochet to give up power and transition the country back to democracy. What is the untold story of Augusto Pinochet?

Axel Kaiser is executive director of Fundacion Para el Progreso and the author of Interventionism and Misery: 1929-2008 and El Engaño Populista.

Website: http://www.fppchile.org
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/axelkaiser

Interventionism and Misery: 1929-2008
http://www.fdrurl.com/Interventionism-and-Misery

El Engano Populista
http://www.fdrurl.com/El-Engano-Populista

Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate

Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com

Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Keywords
stefan molyneuxfreedomain radioaugusto pinochet
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Florida Attorney General Proposes Safe Screens Act With Overnight Social Media Ban for Teens

Florida Attorney General Proposes Safe Screens Act With Overnight Social Media Ban for Teens

Morgan S. Verity
Report: AI System Bypassed Paywall to Access Voter Data, Prompting Federal Crime Warning

Report: AI System Bypassed Paywall to Access Voter Data, Prompting Federal Crime Warning

Chase Codewell
South Africa&#8217;s troop deployment: A misinformation cover for government control?

South Africa’s troop deployment: A misinformation cover for government control?

Lance D Johnson
Trump Ally Flavio Bolsonaro Reportedly Flees to US After Brazil Election Defeat

Trump Ally Flavio Bolsonaro Reportedly Flees to US After Brazil Election Defeat

Douglas Harrington
Federal Judge Strikes Down New York&#8217;s Civilian Body Armor Ban, Citing Second Amendment

Federal Judge Strikes Down New York’s Civilian Body Armor Ban, Citing Second Amendment

Douglas Harrington
Musk Says Ukraine Violated Starlink Terms of Service, Prompting Speed Restrictions on Military Use

Musk Says Ukraine Violated Starlink Terms of Service, Prompting Speed Restrictions on Military Use

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy