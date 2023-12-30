“Welcome to Israel” - Chapter 27

Sanctuary of the Chosen Audiobook
A hysterical passenger in his early seventies, his expensive tailored suit spattered with blood, was being taken off when Ari boarded the plane. He had finally convinced a flight attendant that his wife had been killed in the attack. Though overcome with shock and his own grief, Ari, after long years of training and practice, instinctively absorbed and evaluated every part of his surroundings and the swiftly moving events. He marveled at the speed and skill with which the superbly trained and prepared El Al crew controlled what would otherwise have been utter chaos on the plane. Speaking with absolute authority and assurance as they went up and down the aisle seeing to special needs, the flight attendants brought a sense of calm and safety to the passengers, many of whom were in a state of near-collapse when they came aboard.
