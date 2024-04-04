Create New Account
Revelation Redpill EP52: Is The Solar Eclipse Ushering In the Coming of Christ?
Resistance Chicks
Published 19 hours ago

End times fervor! It seems like every prophet, preacher, evangelist, eschatologist and even the once a year church goer is touting the 2024 solar eclipse as a sign that the last days are finally here and Jesus will be coming in on that white horse to suck us all outta here. "End times" talk is happening at the grocery store, and people who have never even opened a Bible are dusting theirs off and opening to the book of Revelation. Tonight we'll talk about the apocaplypse fervor and what God might actually be doing in this hour that could surprise everyone! Read More:

https://www.resistancechicks.com/revelation-redpill-ep52/


Join us April 8th in Brookville, OH or Quemado, TX for Total Solar Eclipse Revivals! Register/Get tickets at: www.bardsfest.com

