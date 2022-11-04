Elon Musk to Slash Half of Twitter Jobs, Says Reports

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https://gnews.org/articles/507543
Summary：11/03/2022 Musk intends to cut about 3700 jobs at Twitter in an effort to reduce costs. Meanwhile, the social media giant faces scrutiny over how it manages to handle misinformation ahead of the midterm elections in America. In response, Twitter has suspended nearly 2000 user accounts to disrupt three China based operations that were trying to influence the midterm elections by