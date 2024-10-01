BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Gold Guardian Gun Girl (2020, NES)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
16 views • 7 months ago

Gold Guardian Gun Girl is a shoot'em up developed by Good Tune and published by Good Tune and Neodolphino Productions.

A mysterious small-town mine is beset by some evil creatures. A girl called Elena Stone has been enlisted to help get it back. So Elena gets in her mecha and her trusty mecha Gunride to free the mine and get rich on the way.

You control Elena in her mecha from a top-down view. Elena is firing constantly while you move around and turn around clockwise or anti-clockwise. The game has not scrolling but switches screens instead. On most screens, there is a bunch of enemies. Each enemy will leave behind an item when shot. Items including more firepower, fast walking speed, faster turning speed, increased health points, increased fuel points, fuel restore or health restore. If you run out of fuel or health, it's game over. You can continue with your upgrades, but you need to start the mine from the beginning. While you loose health only when hit, fuel is constantly going down.

Keywords
nesshootemupgood tuneneodelphino productions
