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Perspective on Russia and War - Isaiah-Jeremiah Insight - Breakthrough in Warping Time
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34 views • March 01, 2022
In this video we discuss:
- Perspectives on Russia and the Ukraine and war
- It's the end of the 12 month - will the next be the 13th or the first?
- Isaiah 24 and Jeremiah 31 - What the connection means.
- Scientists Make Breakthrough in Warping Time.
And, we close with some scriptures.
Find a full HD version of this video for streaming or download here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/Russia12thMonthIsaJer.mp4
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
- Perspectives on Russia and the Ukraine and war
- It's the end of the 12 month - will the next be the 13th or the first?
- Isaiah 24 and Jeremiah 31 - What the connection means.
- Scientists Make Breakthrough in Warping Time.
And, we close with some scriptures.
Find a full HD version of this video for streaming or download here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/Russia12thMonthIsaJer.mp4
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
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