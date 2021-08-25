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Empress Nancy & The Maskless Soiree
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160 views • August 25, 2021
Tucker Carlson, August 24, 2021
"Failure to wear a mask is a serious breach of decorum,” Pelosi says, and she means it. That’s why in Napa, the servants wear them as they bring Pelosi her wine.
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6269226001001?playlist_id=5198073478001#sp=show-clips
"Failure to wear a mask is a serious breach of decorum,” Pelosi says, and she means it. That’s why in Napa, the servants wear them as they bring Pelosi her wine.
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6269226001001?playlist_id=5198073478001#sp=show-clips
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