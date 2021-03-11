Fauci admits CDC advising against air travel for vaccinated Americans a ‘judgement call’ .

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“What’s the science behind not saying it’s safe for people who have been vaccinated...to travel?” CNN’s John Berman asked Fauci on Wednesday, noting too that the Biden administration’s promise to base their Covid-19 decisions and recommendations on “science.”
Fauci struggled to explain the lack of a recommendation, saying the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is “carefully heading in that direction,” but “they’re being careful” and want to collect solid “data” before endorsing travel.
“When you don’t have the data and you don’t have the actual evidence, then you’ve got to make a judgment call,” he added.
Continued https://www.rt.com/usa/517766-fuaci-covid19-vaccines-travel/