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Senator Cotton Says China is Lying about Origins and Extent of COVID-19
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53 views • February 12, 2020
February 11th, 2020 CNBC Interview with Senator Tom Cotton serving on the Intelligence and Armed Services committees.
Key Points:
• He supports Trump's travel ban and 14-day quarantine policies.
• It’s now conclusive that the virus didn’t originate in the market. He suspects it may have come from Wuhan’s Level 4 biological warfare Lab.
• China has been deceitful and incompetent.
• The Coronavirus could be the single biggest threat to global and USA growth this year.
• China has been Lying about the origins of the virus and the extent of infections and preventing western scientists from entering China to assist them in containing it.
• The biggest victims of the CCP are the Chinese people who are in danger from the incompetence and duplicity of their government.
• The CCP is not cooperating and is not permitting western scientists into China to assist in containing and studying the virus.
• The travel ban is a prudent step, however, since the first cases were in early December it might have been incubating in China since mid-November. This means that over a million and a half Chinese have already traveled into the USA before this travel ban.
• Testing kits are being sent to all 50 USA states.
• Americans who have been in China or around others who have recently traveled from China should see their doctor if they develop flu-like symptoms.
Key Points:
• He supports Trump's travel ban and 14-day quarantine policies.
• It’s now conclusive that the virus didn’t originate in the market. He suspects it may have come from Wuhan’s Level 4 biological warfare Lab.
• China has been deceitful and incompetent.
• The Coronavirus could be the single biggest threat to global and USA growth this year.
• China has been Lying about the origins of the virus and the extent of infections and preventing western scientists from entering China to assist them in containing it.
• The biggest victims of the CCP are the Chinese people who are in danger from the incompetence and duplicity of their government.
• The CCP is not cooperating and is not permitting western scientists into China to assist in containing and studying the virus.
• The travel ban is a prudent step, however, since the first cases were in early December it might have been incubating in China since mid-November. This means that over a million and a half Chinese have already traveled into the USA before this travel ban.
• Testing kits are being sent to all 50 USA states.
• Americans who have been in China or around others who have recently traveled from China should see their doctor if they develop flu-like symptoms.
Keywords
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