Senator Cotton Says China is Lying about Origins and Extent of COVID-19

February 11th, 2020 CNBC Interview with Senator Tom Cotton serving on the Intelligence and Armed Services committees.



Key Points:

• He supports Trump's travel ban and 14-day quarantine policies.

• It’s now conclusive that the virus didn’t originate in the market. He suspects it may have come from Wuhan’s Level 4 biological warfare Lab.

• China has been deceitful and incompetent.

• The Coronavirus could be the single biggest threat to global and USA growth this year.

• China has been Lying about the origins of the virus and the extent of infections and preventing western scientists from entering China to assist them in containing it.

• The biggest victims of the CCP are the Chinese people who are in danger from the incompetence and duplicity of their government.

• The CCP is not cooperating and is not permitting western scientists into China to assist in containing and studying the virus.

• The travel ban is a prudent step, however, since the first cases were in early December it might have been incubating in China since mid-November. This means that over a million and a half Chinese have already traveled into the USA before this travel ban.

• Testing kits are being sent to all 50 USA states.

• Americans who have been in China or around others who have recently traveled from China should see their doctor if they develop flu-like symptoms.